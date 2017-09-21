The Smarter You Are, The More Likely You Are To Walk Around Naked
By Brad Stennett
|
Sep 21, 2017 @ 10:29 AM

According to a new study, my neighbors who are ALWAYS walking around their house totally naked with the shades open are actually geniuses.  Who knew?

A new study out of the University of Rochester in New York found some unexpected personality traits and quirks that are associated with intelligence.

They found that the smarter you are, the more likely you are to . . .

1.  Walk around the house naked.

2.  Swear a lot.

3.  Eat spicy foods for breakfast.

The study also found that extroverted people are most likely to speed, gamble, and tell dirty jokes.  And agreeable people are most likely to sing in the shower and do random things to help out other people.

