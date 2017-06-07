Sole survivor of plane crash claims pilot intentionally

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – According to a National Transportation Safety Board report, the sole survivor of a plane crash in the northern part of the Alaska Panhandle told investigators the pilot intentionally shut off one of the aircraft’s engines prior to the crash.

KTUU-TV reported (http://bit.ly/2sfwU5O ) Tuesday that Chan Valentine, the only survivor of the May 27 crash, told authorities pilot David Kunat was attempting to show the passengers a procedure just prior to impact.

According to the NTSB report, “About 20 minutes into the flight the pilot intentionally shut down the right engine and was demonstrating how to restart the engine during flight.”

Valentine reportedly told investigators, “the engine would not rotate through with electrical power to start the engine.”

Kunat and Stanley Su Quoc Nguyen both died in the crash.

