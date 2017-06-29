Southeast Alaska’s summer king salmon season begins Saturday

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – This weekend marks the first king salmon opening of the summer season for Southeast Alaska.

KFSK-FM reports (http://bit.ly/2t4o4WQ ) commercial salmon fishing opens Saturday.

The fleet has an allocation of 90,000 Chinook salmon managed under the Pacific Salmon Treaty. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is seeking to target 70 percent of that, or 63,000 treaty kings in the first of two possible openings. This target number is roughly half of the target from last July due to a shortage of king salmon in the area.

Fish and Game biologist Grant Hagerman says the department will be monitoring the catch and expects the opening to run six or seven days.

He says mark-select fishery will be open sometime in between the first king opening and a second one in August.

