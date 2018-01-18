Southeast fisherman forfeits boat, net after convictions
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 31-year-old southeast Alaska man convicted of violating commercial fishing laws will forfeit a fishing boat, seine net and skiff to the state and pay a fine of nearly $33,000.

Curtis Demmert of Klawock at sentencing also was ordered to forfeit $17,700 in illegally caught fish.

Demmert had pleaded guilty to fishing in closed waters, unlawful possession of fish and entering false information on a fish ticket.

Demmert was charged on Aug. 25. Alaska State Troopers say he used a 58-foot (18-meter) seine vessel, Tlingit Lady, to harvest 23,000 pounds of chum salmon in a closed area near the headwaters of a bay on Dall Island.

Dall Island is west of Prince of Wales Island.

Demmert sold the fish to a fish buyer.

