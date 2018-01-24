Springer elected chair of Alaska Marijuana Control Board
By KFQD News
|
Jan 24, 2018 @ 11:29 AM

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A new chairman has been elected to lead the board that regulates Alaska’s legal marijuana industry.

Mark Springer of Bethel was chosen to replace Peter Mlynarik as chair of the Marijuana Control Board during a meeting Wednesday in Juneau. Brandon Emmett, who holds an industry seat on the board, was elected vice chair.

Mlynarik, who held the board’s public safety seat, resigned earlier this month after the U.S. Department of Justice changed its policy on marijuana enforcement. He said the department’s decision removed the underpinning on which Alaska’s industry is based.

Gov. Bill Walker recently selected North Slope Borough Police Chief Travis Welch to fill the public safety seat. Welch was introduced as a board member Wednesday.

