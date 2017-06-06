State, Ahtna hope to reach settlement in land access dispute

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The state and an Alaska Native regional corporation hope to finalize a settlement later this summer in a long-running land access dispute.

Attorneys for the state and Ahtna Inc., in a court filing last Tuesday, said they hoped to finalize a settlement within 90 days. Part of that time would be used for public comment.

The dispute centers on access along a road leading from Copper Center to Klutina Lake. Ahtna has said the road traverses undeveloped Ahtna land.

Last year, a Superior Court judge handed Ahtna a partial victory, saying the state’s right-of-way claims were too far-reaching.

Attorney General Jahna Lindemuth has said the public will have a chance to comment once an agreement is reached and the state will consider the comments in deciding its next steps.

