State welfare office in Sitka on its way to reopening

SITKA, Alaska (AP) – Sitka’s welfare office that was closed in June 2017 due to budget cuts has made strides toward reopening.

The Daily Sitka Sentinel reported Monday that when two of the office’s staffers left last year, the division decided to close it instead of filling the vacant positions.

Dolly Alberston, an office assistant at the Sitka welfare office until it closed, said the staff there would assist 20 to 40 people a day.

Monica Windom, director of the state Department of Health and Social Services’ Division of Public Assistance, says the office should reopen in two or three months.

Windom said the division is currently working on hiring employees, who will then need to go through training.

She said there are no current plans to reopen the shuttered office in Kotzebue.

