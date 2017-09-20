How to stay in jail for Dummies

Even if you have the best intentions, some people just don’t like being told what to do . . .

A 23-year-old guy in Connecticut named Marcus Colon was sentenced to nine months in jail for larceny last year.

He stole a car. And when cops tracked him down, they also found stuff in the car that he stole during a string of burglaries.

Well, he did his time and was getting out this month. But then the guard who was escorting him out of the prison told him “don’t come back.”

And Marcus responded by spinning around and PUNCHING him.

Several other guards ran in and pepper sprayed him, then dragged him back to his cell. So he didn’t even make it outside before he got arrested again.

It’s not clear how much more time he’ll get. He’s facing charges for assault on a public safety officer, breach of peace, interfering with an officer, and disorderly conduct.