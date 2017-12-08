Stone Temple Pilots New Singer

05/17/2008 - Stone Temple Pilots - Rock on the Range 2008 - Day 1 - Columbus Crew Stadium - Columbus, OH, USA - Keywords: Stone Temple Pilots (STP) is an American rock band consisting of Scott Weiland (vocals), brothers Robert (bass guitar, vocals) and Dean DeLeo (guitar), and Eric Kretz (drums, percussion) - False - - Photo Credit: Chris Schwegler / PR Photos - Contact (1-866-551-7827)

Stone Temple Pilots hit the road in 2018 with new singer Jeff Gutt.

Guitarist Dean DeLeo says the new album is very STP.

Jeff Gutt is a 41 year old dad from Michigan.

His quote about being in Stone Temple Pilots. “I feel like I’m living in a movie.”