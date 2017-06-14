Suspect arrested in fatal Anchorage hit-and-run crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An Anchorage man suspected of leaving the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash with a pedestrian has been arrested.

Anchorage police say 39-year-old Clyde Reynolds is charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident. Reynolds’ attorney was not listed in online court documents.

Police were contacted Monday by Reynolds’ attorney and Reynolds turned himself in.

Police arrested Reynolds in the death Saturday night of 24-year-old Jacob Askoak.

Police shortly before 11:30 p.m. took a call of a pedestrian struck near east Fourth Avenue and Boniface Parkway.

Askoak was declared dead at the scene.

Police on Monday asked the public for help finding a damaged Mercedes sport utility vehicle.

Police say they have recovered the vehicle used in the crash from Reynolds’ home.

