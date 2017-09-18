ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 27-year-old man has been charged with first- and second-degree murder in a fatal shooting at an Anchorage paint store.

Randall Igou also is charged with evidence tampering in the death of 65-year-old Gregory Gill, who worked at Aurora Paint Co.

Online court documents do not list Igou’s attorney in the murder case.

Police shortly before 9 a.m. Sept. 11 took a call from another employee of Aurora Paint Co. reporting Gill dead inside the store. Gill’s car was missing.

Investigators reviewing surveillance video concluded that Igou around 7:40 a.m. entered the business, shot Gill, stole a cash box and drove off in Gill’s car.

A witness spotted the car and police arrested Igou at Cheney Lake. Police found the missing cash box in the trunk.

The post Suspect charged in fatal shooting at Anchorage paint store appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.