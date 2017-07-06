Suspected butane hash oil explosion rocks Anchorage building

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police say an explosion that knocked an apartment building off its foundation was caused by a resident making butane hash oil.

Police seized marijuana plants and drug paraphernalia from the eastside apartment but have made no arrests.

Police on Saturday morning received reports of the explosion on Folker Street south of Tudor Road.

They found a door and first-floor windows blown out from a corner apartment and the side of the building bowed out.

The apartment tenant was transported to a hospital for treatment. Police say he acknowledged that he had been making butane hash oil and it exploded.

Police say homemade hash oil laboratories are illegal and extremely dangerous. The oil is made with butane and marijuana in a highly pressurized tube.

