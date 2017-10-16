SUV strikes, kills child in driveway of home in Eagle River

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police say a toddler died after being struck by a sport utility vehicle at a driveway in Eagle River.

Names of the child and the driver were not immediately released but police say the driver was a family member.

Police took a call on the accident just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the driver was moving his SUV from his home driveway to a road off Eagle River Loop when he struck the child.

The driver immediately got out and called 911.

The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges have been filed but police say the incident is under investigation. The SUV was impounded.

