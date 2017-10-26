ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say a teenager in a western Alaska village died after crashing his all-terrain vehicle.

The body of 18-year-old Levi Sagoonick of Shaktoolik was found near a wrecked four-wheeler outside the village of Unalakleet.

Troopers say the ATV struck a water pipe near the landfill south of the village.

Troopers took a call on the crash shortly after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Sagoonick had been seen the night before driving the four-wheeler through the village.

Troopers say he was not wearing a helmet.

The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.

The post Teen dies in crash of four-wheeler outside Unalakleet appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.