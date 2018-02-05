ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The game show “The Price Is Right” has changed its policy on not shipping Alaska contestants’ winnings beyond Anchorage after a Bethel nurse was going to have to pay thousands of dollars to have her prizes shipped home.

KTVA-TV reports an email Friday from FremantleMedia North America, the production company behind “The Price Is Right,” says Joni Beckham’s prizes would indeed be delivered to her home in Bethel.

The show will pay the entire shipping bill to Bethel, but Beckham must arrange the shipment logistics of getting her two cars from Anchorage to Bethel.

Beckham, who won the final Showcase Showdown during an episode that aired Monday, won $63,000 in prizes, including two cars.

Beckham went to a taping of the show 15 months ago with her sister.

The post ‘The Price Is Right’ makes things right with Alaska winner appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.