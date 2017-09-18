There’s A New Vodka Made From Old Twinkies And Baked Goods

During that “flavored vodka” craze a few years ago, I’m surprised no one made a TWINKIE VODKA. I guess this is as close as we’re going to get.

A distillery in San Diego, California called Misadventure and Co. just started selling a vodka that’s made out of old BAKED GOODS. They use stale breads, cookies, pastries . . . and also Twinkies and Ho-Hos.

They say their process works just like any other vodka producers . . . they use the starches and sugars in the food to make alcohol. And it should taste just like regular vodka if you drink it.