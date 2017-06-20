Toddler dies of injuries suffered in vehicle rollover

TELLER, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say an 18-month-old boy died in a rural traffic crash.

The boy was a passenger in a vehicle that rolled near Teller, a community of 263 on Alaska’s west coast about 72 miles northwest of Nome.

Troopers took a call on the crash just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Troopers say the child was ejected from the vehicle and died from his injuries.

The driver was injured and transported to a hospital.

Additional details on the vehicle and the driver were not immediately released.

