Toddler dies when SUV crashes, rolls

TELLER, Alaska (AP) –  Alaska State Troopers say a child killed in a rural rollover crash was ejected from a sport utility vehicle.

Troopers’ spokeswoman Megan Peters says by email the 18-month-old boy died Sunday morning when the SUV crashed at Mile 47 Nome-Teller Highway.

The highway covers 72 miles from Nome northwest to the Inupiat village of Teller.

The driver was medically evacuated for injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The names of the driver and child have not been released.

Troopers took a call on the crash just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

