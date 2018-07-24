Togiak fisherman missing after falling into Togiak Bay
By KFQD News
|
Jul 24, 2018 @ 11:55 AM

TOGIAK, Alaska (AP) – A southwest Alaska fisherman is missing after falling off a boat.

Alaska State Troopers say 39-year-old Anthony Active of Togiak fell from a 26-foot boat Monday afternoon as he checked a set net in Togiak Bay.

The accident occurred about 7 miles southwest of Togiak.

Another person in the boat tried to rescue Active and also fell in.

The second person swam to shore and waved down a passing fisherman.

Local search groups and troopers looked for Active. The Coast Guard searched by air.

Searchers suspended their efforts at 10:30 p.m. Monday and planned to resume Tuesday.

The post Togiak fisherman missing after falling into Togiak Bay appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Man from northwest Alaska village drowns while swimming Pickup driver charged in fatal crash with motorcycle Woman who died in Juneau gets grave marker 100 years later Borough mayor seeks consolidation of fire commissions Troopers investigate double North Pole shooting Suspect arrested in Anchorage crash that injured pedestrian
Comments