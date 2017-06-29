Tool speeds fatal crash investigations for Anchorage police

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police say an upgrade in technology is going to significantly cut the time that roads are closed while officers investigate fatal crashes.

KTUU-TV reported (http://bit.ly/2t4XpZD ) Wednesday that the new 3-D mapping tool could cut the time roads are closed by hours.

Anchorage police have been using a two-dimensional tool that requires movement of an officer from location to location to map about 150 to 300 evidence points before clearing the scene. But the new tool can map a million evidence points, scanning from a 360-degree position in about eight minutes.

Authorities say the old way took about three to four hours to finish investigating, whereas the new tool could cut that time to half an hour.

