Tostitos’ New Bags Have A Built-In Breathalyzer

If your friends aren’t responsible enough to tell you that you’re too drunk to drive, maybe your tortilla chips will be?

Tostitos is rolling out a new bag right now that has a built in BREATHALYZER. You breathe into the sensor on the bag, and if it detects any alcohol on your breath, the design on the bag turns red and flashes a message that says “Don’t drink and drive.”

The bags are only going to be around for a limited time, but you should definitely try to get one for your Super Bowl party.