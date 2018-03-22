Traffic into Anchorage rerouted as crews repair overpass

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Lanes of the Glenn Highway entering Anchorage could remain closed at least three to five days while an overpass is repaired.

A semi-trailer Wednesday crashed into the south Eagle River overpass of the highway.

Anchorage police say the crash caused significant damage.

Crews from the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities will work to repair the damage.

The police department says commuters from northern parts of Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough will face delays.

Traffic will be diverted off the Glenn Highway at the North Eagle River exit. Drivers will follow detour signs through downtown Eagle River and back onto the Glenn Highway from Hiland Road.

Police will deploy extra officers to control traffic.

