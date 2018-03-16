ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alyeska Pipeline Service Company’s chief information officer says his team fights off about 22 million cyberattacks per day.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reported Wednesday that at the Anchorage headquarters for the trans-Alaska pipeline, Bill Rosetti’s team is kept busy by mass, automated attacks – often coming from servers overseas.

Rosetti said that Alyeska has never been breached, but the challenge is growing. He said the rate of cyberattacks has roughly doubled in the last five years.

Last year, the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI issued a warning that sophisticated cyberattackers have targeted the U.S. energy sector.

Rosetti said a successful cyberattack could interrupt the flow of oil down the pipeline.

The post Trans-Alaska pipeline fights 22 million cyberattacks per day appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.