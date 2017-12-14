Troopers arrest Fairbanks man after crash, shooting
By KFQD News
|
Dec 14, 2017 @ 11:00 AM

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A 43-year-old Fairbanks man was taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder and felony assault after a traffic crash and shooting.

David Cagwin is jailed at Fairbanks Correctional Center. Court records do not list his attorney.

Troopers say a motorist stopped Wednesday afternoon on Van Horn Road in south Fairbanks to offer a pedestrian a ride when Cagwin appeared in a pickup.

Troopers say Cagwin drove at the pedestrian, sideswiped the stopped car, got out of the pickup and fired shots from a .45-caliber handgun at the pedestrian.

No one was hit but a bullet struck a trailer across the road.

The pedestrian fled in a passing vehicle. Cagwin and two passengers left on foot.

Troopers detained Cagwin nearby and recovered a handgun.

