Troopers arrest suspect in 2015 Denali Highway homicides

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers have made an arrest in a 2-year-old double homicide along the Denali Highway.

Troopers announced Tuesday that 42-year-old Bruce Butler of Wasilla is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 42-year-old Lynn Butler, and 61-year-old Richard Casler, both of Wasilla.

Bruce and Lynn Butler were in divorce proceedings when the shootings occurred.

Lynn Butler and Casler on July 3, 2015, were reported missing from a campsite near Mile 79 Denali Highway. Troopers found evidence “suggesting an altercation involving gunfire” associated with their vehicle and camper trailer.

They were found two days later, dead of gunshot wounds at a nearby dilapidated trailer.

Online court documents Wednesday do not list an attorney for Bruce Butler. He is jailed at Mat-Su Pretrial Facility.

