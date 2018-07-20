Troopers identify man killed in airplane crash near Willow
By KFQD News
|
Jul 20, 2018 @ 11:40 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers have released the name of a man killed in an airplane crash near Willow.

Troopers say the pilot, 24-year-old Colt Richter, died in the crash early Wednesday night.

Richter was flying for Regal Air. Troopers say he took off from Willow Lake and planned to fly with cargo and two passengers to FBI Lake in the Skwentna area.

The airplane crashed immediately after takeoff into forest within a residential area.

The two passengers suffered what troopers said were non-life threatening injuries.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

