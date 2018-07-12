Troopers identify victims in fatal traffic crash at Cantwell
CANTWELL, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers have released the names of two people killed in a Parks Highway crash at Cantwell.

Troopers say 21-year-old Tristan Carey of Fairbanks and 21-year-old Rachel Weter of Huslia (HOO-slee-ah) died Wednesday morning.

Investigators say Carey and Weter were in a minivan that crossed the centerline at Mile 210 and collided with a semi pulling double fuel tankers.

Troopers shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday received multiple calls of a commercial vehicle on fire at Mile 210, the junction of the Parks and Denali highways.

The semi driver was transported from the scene with injuries troopers described as “non-life-threatening.”

