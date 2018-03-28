ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say an officer was assaulted for 20 minutes before a second officer shot and killed the suspect.

Troopers on Tuesday released additional details in the death Saturday night of 42-year-old Nikolai Yakunin in the village of Nikolaevsk (NIK-oh-livsk) on the Kenai Peninsula.

Troopers Saturday afternoon took a call that Yakunin had contacted a woman in violation of felony probation conditions.

Troopers say Trooper Luke Kumfer responded to a home and spoke to Yakunin, who refused to cooperate and threatened the officer.

Trooper Kumfer called for backup, fired his stun gun and sprayed Yakunin with pepper spray.

Yakunin attacked, knocked Kumfer off an outside porch and assaulted the officer for 20 minutes.

Troopers say Sgt. Daniel Cox arrived and shot Yakunin.

Nikolaevsk is east of Anchor Point.

The post Troopers release more details on fatal shooting of suspect appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.