HOUSTON, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers have released the name of an 11-year-old Palmer boy killed in a Parks Highway crash near Houston.

Noah Meyer died Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers say a northbound pickup driven by 20-year-old Kole Denevan, driving with an adult passenger, crossed the centerline at Mile 53.

A car driven by 57-year-old Mark Meyer of Palmer with three juvenile passengers was southbound.

Meyer tried to avoid a collision as Denevan attempted to correct and the two vehicles crashed.

Noah Meyer suffered fatal injuries and was ejected.

Multiple people in the crash were transported to hospitals with what troopers say were non-life-threatening injuries.

The post Troopers release name of boy killed in crash near Houston appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.