Troopers release name of man missing north of Sitka

SITKA, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers have released the name of a man missing north of Sitka.

Emergency responders and volunteer groups searched Monday for 45-year-old Sean Poffenbarger of Sitka in Peril Strait north of Baranof Island.

Poffenbarger had been in a boat with 49-year-old Sean Elliot, whose body was found on a beach in Goose Cove west of Peril Strait.

Their boat was found overturned in the water.

Alaska State Troopers just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday received notification that an emergency signal had been activated in Peril Strait.

Troopers notified the Coast Guard, which responded with Sitka municipal and volunteer search groups.

