Troopers release name of woman killed in Parks Highway crash
By KFQD News
|
Dec 11, 2017 @ 11:41 AM

TALKEETNA, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers have released the name of a woman killed in a Parks Highway head-on crash near Talkeetna.

Troopers say 39-year-old Margaret Reynolds, a passenger, died Thursday in a crash near Mile 97 about a mile south of the turnoff to Talkeetna Spur Road.

Troopers say freezing rain had made roads icy.

One vehicle was driving north when the driver lost control, crossed into on-coming traffic and struck the second vehicle head-on.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital.

