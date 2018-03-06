Troopers release names of couple found dead at campground

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers have released the names of two people found dead at a campground last month but say the cause of death remains under investigation.

Troopers identified the dead as a Wasilla couple, 31-year-old Ross Hagens, and his wife, 31-year-old Michelle Danek.

They were found Feb. 27 by park rangers at the Byers Lake Campground near Mile 147 Parks Highway.

The state medical examiner assisted in positively identifying the couple.

