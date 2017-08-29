Troopers release names of man, woman shot in Alaska village

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers have released the names of two people shot in a rural southwest village.

Troopers say 24-year-old Bruce Morgan died Sunday in Aniak and Jessica Lee was shot and wounded.

An Aniak man, A 29-year-old Joseph Yaska, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the shootings.

Yaska also is charged with felony and misdemeanor assault and weapons misconduct. He is jailed in Bethel.

A message left with the Bethel public defender’s office was not immediately returned.

Troopers initially identified Lee as a relative of Yaska. Trooper investigators later determined she is not a family member.

Troopers say Yaska shot Lee as she fled from a home and then shot Morgan.

Troopers say Yaska shot at another home and nearly hit other people.

