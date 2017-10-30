Troopers, searchers seek man missing from hike near Willow
By KFQD News
Oct 30, 2017 @ 11:13 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A search is to resume Monday morning for a man missing near Willow.

Alaska State Troopers say a 67-year-old man from Anchorage hiked Sunday near the Nancy Lake Recreational Park and was reported overdue after sunset.

A rescue group joined troopers in looking for the man.

The overnight search was suspended at 5 a.m. Monday and was to resume after sunrise.

The missing man’s name was not released.

The temperature at 7 a.m. in Willow was 34 degrees with 7 mph wind.

