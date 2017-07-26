Trump criticizes Murkowski on Twitter

President Donald Trump is attacking one of Alaska’s senators who opposed moving forward with long-promised legislation to repeal and replace “Obamacare.” Trump says on Twitter Wednesday that Sen. Lisa Murkowski, “really let the Republicans, and our country, down yesterday. Too bad!” Murkowski was one of two Republicans who on Tuesday voted against allowing debate of GOP legislation to repeal much of the Affordable Care Act. The final tally was 51-50, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking the tie.

