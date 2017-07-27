Trump might punish Alaska for Murkowski’s vote

WASHINGTON (AP) – Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke warned Alaska’s two Republican senators of repercussions for the nation’s largest state if they failed to toe the Trump administration line on health care. That’s according to the Alaska Dispatch News. The newspaper reported Thursday that Zinke called Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and complained that Murkowski’s vote against proceeding on legislation to repeal “Obamacare” had put Alaska’s future with the administration in jeopardy. Vice President Mike Pence broke a 50-50 tie to advance the measure earlier this week. Sullivan told the newspaper that the call from Zinke heralded a “troubling message.” A spokeswoman for Murkowski confirmed that she received a call from Zinke but would not characterize it. The Interior Department had no comment on the report.

