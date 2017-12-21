Trump OKs disaster declaration for area hit by fall storm

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – President Donald Trump has approved federal assistance to help address damage caused by an Arctic sea storm in Alaska’s North Slope Borough.

Trump approved a disaster declaration for the area Thursday.

Gov. Bill Walker’s office has said that the storm, which spanned from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, produced high winds and storm surge that breached coastal protection berms.

The storm damaged roads, infrastructure and cultural sites and caused flooding in parts of Utqiagvik, (oot-GAR’-vik), formerly known as Barrow. Utqiagvik, the northernmost community in the U.S., is on the coast of Chukchi Sea.

Walker issued a state disaster declaration for the region last month.

