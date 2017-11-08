Trump requests a 4th missile defense field at Fort Greely
By KFQD News
|
Nov 8, 2017 @ 10:33 AM

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – President Donald Trump’s administration has asked Congress to fund a fourth missile defense silo field at Fort Greely.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports that Trump wrote a letter to Congress on Monday requesting $200 million to build the defense field.

Fort Greely is home to most of the United States’ ground-based midcourse missile interceptors, which are designed to protect the United States by intercepting long range missiles as they fly outside the atmosphere.

Trump wrote that the request is a part of “additional efforts to detect, defeat and defend against any North Korean use of ballistic missiles.”

The defense field is just a piece of the $5.9 billion Trump wants added to this year’s budget, $4 million of which was requested for missile defense and North Korea-related military spending.

