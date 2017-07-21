Twin Lakes Playground dirt safe, city engineers say

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – City engineers have determined the dirt at a Juneau playground that burned down in April is not contaminated.

The Juneau Empire reported Thursday (http://bit.ly/2tNdXnV ) that after crews finished cleaning up the Twin Lakes Playground, city engineers tested the dirt and found it to be safe.

The next step is reseeding the area for grass.

The grass will be going in during the next few weeks and then the area will be open to the public again.

The city is currently accepting proposals for the design of the new playground, which is scheduled to go up this fall.

The city’s insurance is paying for the cleanup and to rebuild the playground, but the steering committee is looking to gather funds to improve the playground’s safety and accessibility.

