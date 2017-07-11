UA Fairbanks hockey coach resigns, takes minor league job

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – University of Alaska Fairbanks head hockey coach Dallas Ferguson is resigning to take a minor league professional coaching job.

The university in a release says Ferguson will become head coach of the Calgary Hitmen, a Western Hockey League affiliate of the NHL’s Calgary Flames.

Ferguson’s affiliation with Alaska-Fairbanks began as a player from 1992-96. A defenseman, he remains ranked within the top-25 on the team’s all-time scoring list.

Ferguson worked for four years as an assistant coach and in May 2008 was named head coach. He coached at Alaska-Fairbanks for nine seasons.

He posted an overall record of 139-152-43 until NCAA infractions were assessed in 2014, which vacated wins and lowered the record to 68-152-43.

Athletic director Gary Gray says the university plans to name an interim head coach soon.

