Uber, Lyft coming to Alaska, but not to Mendenhall Glacier

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Uber and Lyft are coming to Alaska, but not to the state capital’s most popular tourist attraction.

The Juneau Empire reported (http://bit.ly/2tcFFdS ) Sunday Gov. Bill Walker is expected to sign a bill that will make Alaska the last state to allow the ride-hailing service operations.

But tourists will still have to come by bus or taxi to the Mendenhall Glacier in Juneau.

Jessica Schalkowski, who manages special-use permits for the Tongass National Forest, including the glacier, says people cannot conduct a business in a national forest without asking first.

Under House Bill 132, each driver is an independent contractor, responsible for his or her own business licensing.

According to Forest Service regulations, someone running a business needs to have a special-use permit on forest land.

