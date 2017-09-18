JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – University of Alaska officials say they are considering increasing tuition by 5 percent annually for the next two years.

KTOO-FM reports (http://bit.ly/2fdO1jX ) the university has been slowly raising its tuition since it lost millions of dollars in state funding and experienced a 14 percent decline in enrollment in 2014. Just last year, tuition increased by 5 percent.

Coalition of Student Leaders Chair Colby Freel says students are aware of the rising costs, and are willing to pay it in exchange to the quality learning they have come to expect.

The University of Alaska Board of Regent will make the final vote on the proposed tuition increases during its November meeting.

The post University of Alaska officials considering raising tuition appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.