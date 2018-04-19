University of Alaska runs statewide renewable energy contest

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The University of Alaska Center for Economic Development has designed a unique competition to come up with renewable energy business ideas.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reported Wednesday that the competition’s organizers assigned a different challenge related to renewable energy in Alaska to four teams across the state, and they have had five weeks to solve it.

Organizer Julia Casey says the competition was born from an exercise called a “design sprint,” common in Silicon Valley.

Casey says by forcing teams to develop a renewable energy tool in five short weeks, they “fail fast.”

A report released this week by the center and others says there are over 100 Alaska businesses currently working in renewable energy.

