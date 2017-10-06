Upper Cook Inlet’s sockeye harvest smallest in 10 years

KENAI, Alaska (AP) – The Upper Cook Inlet had a scarce sockeye salmon harvest this year, but commercial fishers caught more coho, chum and pink salmon than expected.

The Peninsula Clarion reports (http://bit.ly/2z1Fhm6 ) that a season summary released on Tuesday by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game states the sockeye harvest was the smallest in 10 years, leading to this year’s overall salmon harvest being lower than average.

The summary states fishers brought in about 1.8 million sockeye. Altogether, about 3 million salmon of all species were harvested, which is about 500,000 fewer than the recent 10-year average.

The sockeye run was late, as well, which frontloaded the commercial fishery with most of its sockeye catch for the season before July 20.

