US Coast Guard rescues 6 seal hunters on Alaska island

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued six seal hunters on Saint Lawrence Island who became stranded due to poor weather.

KTUU-TV reports that it took a search party seven hours to locate the hunters, who were found 25 miles southeast of Savoonga.

The Coast Guard states five adults and one child were rescued. They were not properly dressed for the cold and did not have shelter.

The Coast Guard states the hunters departed camp on an all-terrain vehicle Saturday, but couldn’t make it back due to the poor weather.

Lt. Cmdr. Tom Huntley says his crew did a great job navigating through the weather. He says it was a great feeling to return the adults and young boy safely to their village.

