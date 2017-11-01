US fishermen’s catch up in value, volume declines slightly

The federal government says American fisheries grew by a little more than 2 percent in value last year, even with fishermen bringing slightly less fish to shore.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says in a report released Wednesday that U.S. commercial fishermen brought 9.6 billion pounds of seafood to land last year. That’s a decrease of 1.5 percent from 2015.

The catch was valued at $5.3 billion, which is 2.1 percent more than 2015. The largest commercial fishery in America remains the Alaska pollock, which came close to a record year in terms of catch volume.

The report says the U.S. also imported more seafood in 2016 than the previous year. The average American ate almost 15 pounds of fish and shellfish last year, slightly down from 2015.

