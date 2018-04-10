ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A Valdez woman died after she was struck by a pickup as she stood outside a bar.

Anchorage television station KTVA reports 31-year-old Chellsie Hoffman was struck at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday as she stood outside the Boardroom Bar.

The truck drove off. Witnesses told police Hoffman was struck by a green three-quarter-ton pickup. Police tracked the pickup to a home and took a suspect into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and other charges.

Emergency medical responders attempted life-saving procedures on Hoffman and rushed her to Providence Valdez Hospital. She was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Police say the suspected driver took a breath test that showed his blood alcohol content nearly four times over the legal limit for driving.

The post Valdez woman dies in hit-and-run outside bar; driver held appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.