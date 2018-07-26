VPSO supervisor charged with damaging car that blocked her
By KFQD News
|
Jul 26, 2018 @ 10:49 AM

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A Fairbanks woman who oversees the village public safety officer program for the Tanana Chiefs Conference has been charged with felony criminal mischief.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports 41-year-old Jody Juneby-Potts is accused of using her pickup July 4 to push a sedan parked at Tanana Lakes Recreation Area, causing nearly $3,000 damage.

Prosecutors say she backed into a sedan, pushed it 10 feet (3 meters), then moved it a second time. She’s also charged with leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor.

Juneby-Potts told Alaska State Troopers that the car had blocked her in and she could not leave. Investigators determined the car was moved 33 feet (10 meters).

Juneby-Potts became the VPSO coordinator in 2013.

Her attorney did not immediately respond to a message requesting comment Thursday.

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com

