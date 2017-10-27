JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska Gov. Bill Walker and the state’s U.S. senators said they welcomed President Donald Trump’s declaration of opioid abuse as a national public health emergency.

Walker’s office says Walker was one of six governors at the White House for Thursday’s announcement. Walker spokesman Jonathon Taylor says Walker was invited by the White House to attend.

Trump’s declaration will allow the federal government to redirect resources and expand access to medical services in rural areas. The declaration will be effective for 90 days and can be renewed.

Walker has taken steps to draw attention to and to fight opioid abuse in Alaska.

U.S. Sens. Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski said they would work to provide needed resources to help. Sullivan says the crisis cannot be fought effectively without additional funding.

The post Walker, Alaska senators welcome Trump opioid declaration appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.