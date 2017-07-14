Washington man pleads guilty to $2.7M Alaska fraud scheme
By KFQD News
|
Jul 14, 2017 @ 12:22 PM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 55-year-old Washington state man who defrauded Alaskans out of $2.7 million has pleaded guilty to federal charges.

Floyd Mann, Jr., of Puyallup (pew-AL’-up) was convicted Wednesday in Anchorage of 11 counts of wire fraud and eight counts of money laundering. He will be sentenced Dec. 11.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Aunnie Steward in a release says Mann told victims he had won a multimillion-dollar settlement from a class-action lawsuit with a pharmaceutical company.

He promised victims large returns if they paid his medical bills and expenses related to the lawsuit.

Mann used victims’ money to gamble and collected more than $1 million in jackpots while receiving need-based Social Security benefits.

Mann’s wife, 52-year-old Cheryl Mann, was convicted last week in Seattle of one count of Social Security fraud.

The post Washington man pleads guilty to $2.7M Alaska fraud scheme appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

Related Content

Gov. Walker Signs Operating Budget
1st telepharmacy in Alaska opens Monday
Alaska volcano erupts, flight alert raised to high...
Newly found fungus could threaten Southeast Alaska...
Juneau tops list of smallest cities with most mill...
Man dies in truck crash, may have suffered medical...
Comments